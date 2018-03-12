FAISALABAD - A man was held and handed over to police for allegedly trying to hurl a shoe at Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan here on Sunday.

The accused, Ramzan, reciting the 'Kalma', admitted that Rana Shahyeer, son-in-law of provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, had asked him to do so. Ramzan was shifted by officials of Civil Lines Police Station to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

Commenting on the unpleasant incident, PTI leader Farrukh Habib termed the incident an attempt to take revenge for Jamia Naeemia incident where Nawaz Sharif was attacked with a shoe. Talking to media in Faisalabad, where he is visiting the party's membership camps, Imran said, "It will be a historic moment if Senate chairman is elected from Balochistan for the first time.” The PTI chief said the province had been neglected for long, creating a sense of deprivation among the people which was exploited by the nationalists and militants. He added that this will strengthen the federation. The PTI chief said the party had, for the sake of the country, also supported PPP's candidate for the deputy chairman slot as per Bizenjo's panel. He said his party would win the general elections this year and bring a revolution in the country. “I have never bowed down to anyone, nor will I let my country's people bow down to anyone,” Imran added.

Later talking to party workers at different camps established for adding new members, Imran said, “After coming to power during 2018 elections, we will put Rana Sanaullah and Abid Sher Ali behind bars. All ministers have now short time to combat PTI revolution.”