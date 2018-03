KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the incident that took place with the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif at Jamia Naeemia in Lahore and termed it an ugly trend threatening the respect and security of political leaders.

In a statement on Sunday, the PPP chairman said his party was against the use of such disrespectful tactics against opponents since the very inception and would condemn in strong possible terms.–APP