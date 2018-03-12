KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhter has directed to form a committee for payment of dues and pension to disabled and retire employees including cardiac and cancer patient and for such cases which are pending in court and at federal ombudsman.

This committee will review and analyse the case of retire employees and ensure payment pension and dues of retire employees of KMC.

This was decided in meeting chaired by Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhter and attended by Municipal Commissioner Dr Asghar Abbas, Chairman Finance Committee Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, Director Local Funds Audit Sindh Arif Raza, Director Coordination Masood Alam, Director Finance Muhammad Rehan Khan, Director Welfare Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, Director Technical to Mayor S.M Shakaib, Director Budget Mehmood Baig, Director HRM Mehmood ul Hasan, Director Coordination Muhammad Imran, ADLFA Muhammad Farid Shaikh and Additional Director Furqan Ahmed were also present on this occasion.

The mayor addressing the meeting said payment of pension to retire employees is our priority. KMC pay monthly pension of 250 million to nearly 20 thousand retire employees through 520 branches of local bank. These employees consist of eleven thousand five hundred KMC employees and nine thousand employees of different DMCs.

Mayor Karachi said Government of Sindh has been requested to provide funds for payment of Rs. 1 billion and 160 million rupees to 1750 retires employees. He said financial management essential so that retire employees are paid their dues on the basis of seniority. He said retire employees and their families depend on pension therefore this should made sure that retire employees are paid their pension every month and their dues are also paid as soon as possible.

During the meeting it was also reviewed that how many KMC & DMCs employees will retire in near future and how much funds will be required. Mayor Karachi instructed Director Welfare to properly plan payment of dues and pension to retire employees and inform about financial requirements. He said despite of shortage of funds cases of retire employees must be solved without any hurdle because this is there right that they get their dues on time.