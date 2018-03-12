KASUR -Citizens were robbed of cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs2.3 million in different theft and robbery incidents across Kasur district the other day.

According to police sources, four to six robbers barged into the house of Gulzar Shah in Tara Garh area, held his family hostage and made off with Rs300,000 cash, 22 tola gold jewellery, two cell phones and other valuables.

In another incident, a man namely Umar Kareem was intercepted by three robbers in Sahjowal, Pattoki. The robbers deprived him of Rs10,000 cash and a cell phone. Meanwhile, in Mir Colony Mustafabad, an unidentified burglar broke into the house of Mubeen Mayo and stole Rs300,000 cash, gold ornaments weighing 10 tola and other valuables. The police have registered cases and launched investigation.