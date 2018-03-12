SIALKOT-A police constable shot dead his son Shumail for attempting mediation between his quarrelling parents here in Uggoki Sunday evening. Reportedly, police constable Muhammad Zahid and his wife Salma (an LHV) were quarrelling over a domestic dispute. Shumail, 12, tried to patch up between them but his father shot him dead on the spot. Later, the cop surrendered to the Uggoki police. The police have registered a murder case against him.