BankIslami, Lootlo.pk sign alliance

KARACHI (PR): BankIslami Pakistan & Lootlo.pk - a leading online shopping portal in Pakistan, have signed a strategic alliance, enabling the BankIslami Debit Card holders to avail discounts via internet shopping. The Website www.lootlo.pk is an e-Commerce Business forum that enables consumers to shop for items such as Home & Living, Clothing & Accessories (for Men Women & Children), Food & Entertainment, Saloons & Spas, Electronic Items, Car Accessories, Education, Travel & many more at Discounted Rates with door-step delivery. BankIslami customers will now be able to avail over & above 10% discount by activating their online shopping facility on their Debit Cards.

Moreover, the Customers can shop without any hassle with aseparate BankIslami quoted price through which they can pay conveniently, providing them the complete online shopping experience. Speaking on the occasion, Fahad Mehmood - CEO Lootlo.pk said: "We are delighted to partnership again with BankIslami after receiving an overwhelming response back in 2017". Sameer Mir - Section Head BankIslami added: "We are excited about this partnership as we embark upon new initiatives to cater to our customers' individual needs. We additionally plan to present new advanced alternatives for our customers to keep up the pace with changing innovation in the Banking Sector".

Excellence Delivered, UoB sign MoU

LAHORE (PR): Excellence Delivered (ExD) and the University of Balochistan, Quetta (UoB), through her ORIC & Computer Science department,signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to pursue a SAP training program, titled - 'SAP Learning Hub, Student Edition'. The MoU was signed between ExD CEO, Sajjad Mustafa Syed and UoB Vice Chancellor, Prof.Dr.Javeid Iqbal.

UoB established in June-1970, is the oldest institute of Higher Learning in the province. Having realised the value of SAP as a globally recognized brand, UoBhas partnered up withExDto create anopportunity for students to become SAP Certified Consultants and in this way become useful resources for the IT industry in Pakistan.

The MoU between ExDand UoB focuses on exchange of ideas, skills and techniques to produce technical human resource capable of extending services on SAP and other such platforms. The goal of the MoU is to demonstrate that both parties recognize the value that their technical cooperation has for advancing the state of technology and technical expertise in Pakistan as a whole.

Through the MoU,ExD and UoB are looking to promote SAP through various programmes and activities. ExD, as a SAP Platinum Partner will be sharing several resources with UoB ranging from;Awareness Seminars, Academic Staff for SAP Modules, Conducting Workshops and providing Internships among other similar learning opportunities for the students of the province.

Additionally, 300 students are set to be put through the SAP program of Training and Certification, within the year.Those who complete thetraining will receive a SAP Training Certification Exam while those who pass the Certification Exam will receive a SAP Certification.

Sajjad Syed, the CEO of ExD stated, "This MoU will be of great benefit to the students of Balochistan and we are pleased to provide them with the opportunity to take advantage of our expertise.We hope to develop the technical level and skills of our youthto succeed in their careers. This program will help ensure that we have a more skilled workforce with the necessary training and credentials to fulfil the demands of our nation's growingIT industry"

NBP opens another Islamic banking branch

KARACHI (PR): The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in its quest to promote Islamic Banking in Pakistan has inaugurated another new branch of Aitemaad at I & T Center, located in the Sector G-9/1 of Islamabad, taking the total number of Islamic Banking branches to 170. The ceremony was attended by the President and CEO of NBP - Saeed Ahmad, accompanied by the Group Head of NBP Islamic Banking - Khawaja M. Aminul Azam along with numerous dignitaries and senior officials from National Highway Authority and Jamshoro Power Company. The local traders and businessmen were also present. In the inaugural address, Muhammad Tariq Khattak, SVP, Regional Head of Islamic Banking, Islamabad appreciated the vision and efforts of the President and Group Head for expanding the network across Pakistan. NBP plans to open/convert nearly 50 more branches in 2018. "We strongly believe that Islamic Banking promises great transparency and fairness to the consumers, hence it has great potential in a developing nation like Pakistan.

That is why we have earmarked some very profitable branches for conversion into the Aitemaad Islamic model. With the launch of Aitemaad 'Hamsafar', NBP has ventured into the Islamic car-leasing market for the first time" Saeed Ahmad informed the audience. NBP Aitemaad is continually expanding the outreach of its Islamic products and services for the valued customers through specialized branches all over Pakistan. In the process of structuring and developing these products and services, an independent Shariah Board has been appointed by NBP, comprising of learned muftis and scholars. The Board ensures complete Shariah compliance of all banking services and products being offered. The customers attending the ceremony expressed their appreciation to NBP for promoting Aitemaad Islamic Banking in Islamabad and promised their cooperation and patronage to make Islamic Banking a success. METRO Cash & Carry collaborates PSDF, PBTE, Star Farm for training

LAHORE (PR): METRO Cash & Carry in collaboration with Star Farm Pakistan organized the Graduation Ceremony of the 1st Industrial Training Program 2017 at local Hotel Lahore to distribute certificates to 50 Trainees issued by Punjab Board of Technical Education Lahore along with stipend cheque on completion of their successful Industrial Training by the honorable chief guest H.E Martin Kobler (Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan).

Industrial Training Program 2017 was funded by Punjab Skills Development Fund in collaboration with METRO Cash & Carry and Star Farm. This vocational training program is designed for the Youth of Punjab for provision of training in Meat Handling & Processing And Bakery & Pastry.

The objective of this Program is to support industrial and manufacturing sectors for provision of skilled work force, increase access to jobs, create income earning opportunities and to bridge gap between industry needs and skills of youth..

The conference commenced with the welcome speech by Pervaiz Akhtar (Director Star Farm Pakistan), where he recognized and appreciated the efforts of PSDFfor entrusting Star Farm to provide the training and METRO Cash & Carry for facilitating on job training to the participants of ITP, Ambassador Kobler for gracing the occasion, Project Team and wished the trainees best of luck for future.

H.E Martin Kobler (German Ambassador) also took the stage and appreciated the initiatives taken by Star Farm Pakistan for the capacity building of farmers across the countrywhich holds vocational training very dearly and further emphasized the importance of key role of technical education in theuplift of the economy. TPL e-ventures to facilitate consumers

KARACHI (PR): TPL e-ventures has invested in financial services startup KarloCompare which will help Pakistani consumers looking to apply for a credit card, loan or buy an insurance policy by getting the required information before they make their decision. It will also help them in the purchase or application process. The start-up supports the financial services industry by introducing new customers to insurance companies and banks, helps them in lowering their respective marginal cost of acquisition, and creating transparency in their respective ROI on digital spends.

The investment will offer KarloCompare opportunity to build and scale the next generation of digital financial products. Aggregators, are common place across the globe and have contributed to changing the way in which financial services customers obtain product information and access financial services products.

"TPL e-Ventures looks to support the start-up eco-system in Pakistan through targeted investments in high-growth or high-potential/disruptive technologies and ventures. KarloCompare is a leading start-up in its domain and we see the company creating tremendous value as Pakistan's digital landscape continues to grow," said CEO TPL e-Ventures Ali Samir.