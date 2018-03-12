LAHORE - A suspected smuggler of Czech origin was produced in the sessions court on Sunday, while the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for another two accused. Prosecutor Major (r) Muhammad Aftab argued before the court on behalf of Pakistan Customs.

Additional Sessions Judge Shahid Bashir, while accepting the appeal of prosecutor, issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the accused. The two accused -- Aftab Anwar and Haroon Afrid -- were detected from the mobile data of Czech lady smuggler. The court adjourned the case till March 20, 2018. Tereza Hluskova (21) was arrested at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Jan 10, who was trying to smuggle nine-kilogram heroin to Ireland via Abu Dhabi