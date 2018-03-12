Islamabad - Police on Sunday raided at a ‘sheesha centre’ in Bahria Town and nabbed 8 persons, a spokesman said. Following the information, SP (Rural) Hassam Bin Iqbal constituted a team, which raided at Rehmani Sheesha Centre in Bahria Town phase 7 and held 3 persons, identified as Umer Hayat, Noor Khalid and Khalil.

In addition, Lohi Bher police raided a cafe in Bahria Town phase 4 and another café in Bahria Town phase 7 and nabbed 5 persons, identified as Ghulam Abbas, Jamshed, Saeed, Waseem and Ali.

The SSP Islamabad appreciated efforts of police teams and directed all police officials to continue their efforts against those involved in misleading youth. He said that smoking had been prohibited at public places under the law and sheesha smoking caused great health hazards. He directed the police to conduct surprise checking in their respective areas to eradicate sheesha smoking.