SHEIKHUPURA-Four persons died and another sustained injuries when a stone-laden dumper truck overturned over a car here near Chaudhry Mill Stop on Lahore Road on Sunday.

According to rescue and police sources, five persons belonging to Manawala identified as: Abdul Wahid Khan,35, member Municipal Committee Manawala; Tahir Hayat Khan,34, Rana Israr Hussain,30, younger brother of former City Nazim Rana Ibrar Hussain; Malik Umer,32, nephew of Vice Chairman Manawala; Malik Saleem Zargar and a bank manager posted in Shahkot Branch Faisal Imran were on the way to Lahore in a car.

Reaching near Chaudhry Mills Stop, a recklessly-driven dumper truck, loaded with stone, overturned and fell over the car. As a result, four car riders died on the spot while the bank manager Faisal Imran received minor injures and shifted to DHQ hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here the bodied of the deceased were pulled out from the car after cutting its body by the rescuers while the dumper driver and its helper succeeded in fleeing the scene. Further investigation is underway by the police.

3 labourers buried to death



INP

BHAKKAR-Three labourers died after being buried under a mudslide while digging a well here on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that three labourers were engaged in digging a well in Chak 187-TDA, Bhakkar when a big land mass fell over them. Resultantly, the labourers were trapped under the mudslide and died before they could be rescued.

The locals dug out the bodies from debris and shifted to hospital from where they were later handed over to the heirs after medico-legal formalities.