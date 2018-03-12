LAHORE - Pakistan fashion industry is emerging with the speed of light and the way designers are fusing East with West and contemporary with ancient is worth praising. Fused in ethnic and our cultural heritage the designer’s cuts, selection of colour palette and use of different fabrics shows that they are well aware of international trends and moving towards the right direction.

The second day of 11th PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week showcased the finest impulses of fashion industry with a string of designers flaunting the best trends on the ramp.

Day-2 started with an afternoon high-street grouped show featuring Saira Rizwan, Rici Melion and Image in Hall B. This was followed by luxury prét evening showcases featuring a solo show by Nida Azwer in Hall A and a finale grouped show featuring Shiza Hassan, Shirin Hassan and Saira Shakira in Hall B.

Nida Azwer

Nida Azwer showcased her collection titled ‘The Mughal Court’ in a solo show at Luxury Prêt segment. The collection featured lehngas, jackets and the atelier’s signature kalidaars across a diversity of techniques including leather cutwork and 3D embellishments. The colour palette was primarily based in shades of mauve, blue, gray, gold and ivory. The lead cast of the upcoming feature film Cake, Adnan Malik, Aamina Sheikh and Sanam Saeed walked the ramp as the brand’s celebrity showstoppers.

Rici Melion

Rici Melion made its PFDC ramp debut with their collection titled ‘Ulysses’. The silhouettes were tactile yet light with silky finished shirts that gave inflated movement and deconstructed jackets with oversized and patch pockets.

Saira Shakira

Day-2’s grouped show finale was presented by Saria Shakira with a collection inspired by the paintings of Ian Davenport, the English abstract painter. Based on a diverse colour palette of hot pink, electric yellow, pink blue orange with classics black and white, the silhouettes featured dramatic shoulders and sleeves, nipped waists cinched with wide belts zen like pants and contemporary prints.

Overall the collection was classy and beautiful.

Image

Image showcased their High-Street collection titled ‘Dance of Spring’ in the afternoon segment. With whites, monotone magic – organza and trendy lowers, the collection had flowy silhouettes taking the embroidery in a younger and a high street direction.

Shiza Hassan

Shiza Hassan showcased her collection, ‘Untamed Azalea’ at Luxury Prêt segment. The collection featured straight/boxy cuts in silks/organza and nets. The embellishments included beaded work along with resham and 3D elements with a colour palette based on pastels.

Shirin Hassan

Shirin Hassan presented her signature block print collection titled ‘The Colour Block’. For this collection, she has fused fragility with modern edge. Shirin struck the right cords and left the audience in awe.

Saira Rizwan

Saira Rizwan charmed the fashion enthusiasts by opening the show with her High-Street Luxury Pret collection. She showcased wonderful designs but played it safe.