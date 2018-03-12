ISLAMABAD - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General (DG) Yukiya Amano would arrive on a three-day official visit to Pakistan on Monday (today).

During his stay, Yukiya Amano would visit various centres of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in Islamabad, Faisalabad and Karachi, besides calling on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

As a founding member of IAEA, Pakistan has deep cooperation with IAEA in areas of nuclear power, industrial application of nuclear techniques, non-destructive testing, food and agriculture, soil improvement, radiation induced mutation, radiation oncology and nuclear medicines, environmental protection and isotope hydrology, etc, said a press release.

Widely known as the world’s “Nuclear Watch Dog” organisation within the United Nations family, the IAEA is the international centre for cooperation in the nuclear field. The Agency works with its member states and multiple partners worldwide to promote the peaceful use of nuclear technology.

Yukiya Amano hails from Japan. He has held the post of IAEA director general since December 2009. Before being appointed to the IAEA's top job, Mr Amano held a number of high-level policy positions, including Chairman of the IAEA Board of Governors (BoG) from 2005-2006. He has extensive experience in disarmament and non-proliferation diplomacy, as well as nuclear energy issues. Official visit of the IAEA chief is of key national interest for Pakistan as many new vistas of cooperation between IAEA and Pakistan would be explored during the visit.