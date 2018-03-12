Railways to plant 22,000 saplings in Rawalpindi region

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Railways launched spring tree plantation campaign under which over 22,000 saplings would be planted in different areas of Rawalpindi division including railway stations, railway colonies, platforms and other areas for healthier and sustainable environment, Railways Divisional Commercial Officer, Rawalpindi Raza Habib said.

He said that different saplings like bohar, sukh chain, neem, mulberry, sada bahar, arjun, sheesham and others are being planted in the division to make the environment green and beautiful.

He also said that under an up-gradation project, 7 unmanned railways level crossings in the division were upgraded to class-II manned level crossings on the main line during 2017 while 3 level crossings had also been proposed for warning system by NESCOM, he added.

He further said that the division had completed a number of projects to improve security, upgrade its system and facilitate the passengers.–APP

Heaps of garbage, stagnant water posing health risks

ISLAMABAD: Heaps of garbage and stagnant water in nullahs are posing health hazards for residents of the capital as the concerned authorities seem least bothered to carry out a cleanliness drive.

Residents of the capital, particularly in sectors I-8 and I-10, G-7, G-9 and G-10 are facing problems as they have to bear nasty smell emanating from the garbage heaps and stagnant water in the nullahs.

Amir Ali, a resident of I-10, said that the residents were suffering from various respiratory diseases due to the garbage heaps.

Umar Nasir, a resident of G-10, also expressed similar views, saying life had become miserable due to the garbage scattered everywhere in the sector and stagnant water in nullahs.

He demanded that Capital Development Authority should take steps for proper removal of the garbage heaps and cleanliness of the nullahs to avoid environmental and health problems.

Dr Faisal Iftikhar said that people with respiratory issues were visiting his clinic frequently these days because of the unhealthy environment caused by dirty nullahs and garbage heaps.

“Nullahs and garbage are causing several other diseases, including malaria, dengue, dysentery and cholera,” he said, adding that stagnant water posed a major threat during the summer when it serves as breeding place for insects and mosquitoes.

However, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad Deputy Mayor Zeeshan Ali Naqvi said that steps were being taken to dispose of the garbage.

He said that sanitation staff was properly performing their duties and regularly collecting garbage from all areas under the MCI.–APP

‘Quality education vital for progress’

APP

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Gen (R) Salah-ud-Din Tirmizi said that education played a vital role in economic development of a country.

The minister while addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony of a private school on Sunday urged the students to get quality education so that they could contribute towards national progress and stability.

Tirmizi said that education was the only way to overcome poverty, ignorance, unemployment and extremism in the country. It is need of hour that we invest in education and provide environment to the kids to get such education which could enable them to combat the challenges of future, he said.

He appreciated administration of the school for providing opportunities to the students to express their capabilities and talents in an efficient manner. He congratulated parents and students who got positions in annual examinations.

Later, the minister awarded prizes and certificates to the students showing outstanding performance in different categories. The ceremony was also attended by parents, faculty and students. The well-prepared kids presented tableaus, dramas, fancy dress show, skits and cultural show.