MIRPUR (AJK)-The 30th death anniversary of former AJK president and eminent leader of Kashmir freedom struggle late KH Khrsheed was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday with due solemnity and reverence with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to bring the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end.

To pay rich tribute to the departed Kashmir leader for his life-time services to the Kashmir cause, a ceremony was held here in Mirpur under the auspices of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation League (JKLL).

JKLL Central President and former AJK High Court Chief Justice (r) Abdul Majeed Mallick was the chief guest on the occasion. District JKLL Chief Shahid Mallick chaired the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Justice (r) Abdul Majeed Mallick emphasized upon Pakistan to immediately take up Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council for ensuring settlement of the much delayed Kashmir issue without any further delay. He said that the UNSC is the only authentic forum which could bring about durable settlement of Kashmir issue through managing implementation of the UN resolutions.

Besides the JKLL President Justice (r) Abdul Majeed Mallick, President PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK Chapter Ch Munir Hussain, VP JKLL Ch Shoukat Mahmood Advocate, former member AJK Council and Sr Vice President JKLL Ch Muhammad Suleman, Riaz Naveed Butt, Shahid Majeed Mallick, Senior journalist Altaf Hamid Rao, Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Human Rights Commission Humayun Zaman Mirza, JKLL leader Tariq Mahmood, Khawaja Khalil Ahmed, Abdul Rasheed Katil and others paid rich tribute to the departed Kashmiri leader for his long meritorious services for the Kashmir cause and helping the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir get their constitutional and democratic rights.

Eminent leaders of the UK-based Kashmiri Diaspora including first Kashmir-origin Lord Mayor of British City of Bradford Chaudhry Ajeeb, former Chief Executive of Bhirmingham City Council Dr Khursheed Ahmed and hundreds of other dignitaries including the JKLL activists from across AJK attended the ceremony.

Speakers paid glorious tribute to KH Khurshid, who had been private secretary to founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam for his life-time meritorious services for the Kashmir cause including to fight for the achievement of Kashmiris birth right to self-determination.

Addressing the ceremony speakers including JKLL President Justice (r) Abdul Majeed Mallick said that best way to pay rich tribute to late KH Khursheed is to perpetuate the ideology primarily based on the freedom and sovereignty of the people of Jammu & Kashmir through the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination acknowledged by the international community through the UN resolutions.

He said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir must support and continue the ideology and mission of late KH Khursheed in all circumstances to make the Kashmir freedom movement complete success. The JKLL chief called for early settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The JKLL president underlined that because of the hostile and delaying tactics of India, the bilateralism has failed to resolve the Kashmir issue through talks between India and Pakistan, the issue of Jammu & Kashmir issue should be settled in line with the recognised UNO resolutions, which clearly speak of the early grant of the birth right to self-determination to Jammu Kashmir people.

Justice (r) Majeed Mallick said that late KH Khurshid rendered great services for the cause of Kashmir liberation from Indian yoke and achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination.

The JKLL President emphasized that best way to pay tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader is to follow in his footsteps for the achievement of the destination he set for the people of Jammu and Kashmir through the liberation of the homeland from the illegal and forcible clutches of the long Indian subjugation. They said that it was the result of the sacrifices of over 125,000 Kashmiri martyrs that Kashmir emerged as the flash point and the freedom-loving and civilized world community is pressing for the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir problem.

Reiterating to continue the mission of late KH Khursheed, speakers said that India could not win the hearts of Kashmiri people despite initiating various measures and taking different political summersaults to muster the sympathies of the people struggling for freedom.

They called upon both India and Pakistan to immediately move for the settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the wishes of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, major party to the dispute, in order to ensure the establishment of everlasting peace in South Asia in particularly and the world-over in general. They added that international community had admitted the fact that early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue is the basic key to everlasting peace in the region besides for the long-lasting socio economic progress and prosperity both in India and Pakistan.

The participants offered fateha for the departed soul of KH Khurshid and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir besides praying for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement.

In Muzaffarabad major ceremony to mark the death anniversary of Khursheed Hassan Khursheed was held at his mausoleum in the state's metropolis Sunday morning where Quran Khawani was held besides a special function at central press club to pay glorious tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader.

Participants from across AJK and various parts of Pakistan visited the mazar to offer for the departed soul and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir besides praying for the early success of Kashmir freedom struggle and for the solidarity, stability, prosperity and uplift of Pakistan.

Contingents of the JKLL leaders and workers as well as several other party activists and members of all segments of the civil society from various parts of AJK attended the concluding ceremony of the death anniversary at the mausoleum of late KH Khursheed and placed floral wreath and offer fateha for the departed soul.