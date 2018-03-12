Islamabad - Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has decided to remove illegal water-boring pumps and connections installed at residential and commercial units in different areas of the capital.

The decision was taken to control unchecked and continued suction of ground water, leading to severe depletion of ground water in the city, said officials on Sunday.

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz chaired a meeting which was attended by senior officers of the water management wing. The mayor directed the concerned formations to issue notices to owners of all such premises where underground water was being illegally drawn through bores or other means to regularise these connections and water bores, the officials said.

If approval from the competent forum is not obtained, the Mayor said that 7 days would be given to remove water bores voluntarily; however, after expiry of final notice, a campaign would be launched to take action against illegal water bores across the city. He further directed to publish public notice to warn the residents of the capital to remove illegal water bores voluntarily, otherwise; strict action would be taken against the violators and fine amounting to Rs5,000 would be imposed upon them.

The mayor said that water was essential to people. Due to less rains in winter this year, water level in different reservoirs significantly decreased, he said, adding that illegally-installed water boring pumps were depleting underground water.

Therefore, no person, group, authority, association or institution will be allowed to draw underground water in unauthorised way, he said.

On the occasion, the mayor was briefed that in order to utilise available water resources effectively, the MCI had devised a plan under which teams of water supply wing will carry out complete survey of housing units of the capital to check illegal water connections and water boring pumps.

He was told that due to less rains, Simly Dam and Khanpur Dam could not be filled completely, while underground water level had also gone further down, due to which water from tube wells could not be supplied properly.

The mayor was briefed that supply of water had been reduced to 50 per cent less so that existing resources could be utilised up to monsoon season. He was told that total demand of water of the city was 120 million gallons per day, while presently 56 million gallons per day were being supplied, out of which 19 million gallons per day were being supplied from Simly Dam and 8 from Khanpur Dam. He was also apprised that water from 160 tube wells was also being supplied in different areas of city.