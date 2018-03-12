LAHORE - The government has assigned members of Punjab Local Government Commission duties to monitor working of different districts and LG institutions.

Every member will be responsible for checking financial affairs and efficiency of his/her district and present a report to the provincial government.

Punjab Minister for Local Government Muhammad Mansha-Ullah Butt said this while addressing a meeting of the LG Commission here on Sunday. He said that with the formation of the commission, the LG system has been completed. People will start reaping fruits of it soon, he added.

The minister said that the LG Department would make every institute under it a role model for others.

He said that women councillors would also be given their due role and the issues facing them would be resolved on priority basis. He said that the corrupt elements, land mafia and those involved in misuse of authority and positions would have to face a strict action under the law.