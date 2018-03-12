ISLAMABAD - Muhammad Nawaz has revealed that becoming top bowler of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is his main target and he is also keen to win the best player of the tournament award.

In an interview with The Nation, Nawaz said: “The first PSL was good for me but the second was ordinary, but this year, I am on target and want to give credit to skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, coaches, Sir Vivi Richards and all the senior players for this. Rawalpindi Region head coach Sabih Azhar is also a name behind my series of successes while my club captain Raja Naeem was also very kind to me, so I am grateful to Almighty that I am delivering for Quetta and also keen to help my country register crucial wins.”

Nawaz said he held onto his position for national team, but Imad Wasim then took over. “I have injury concerns but I always work very hard and my basic aim is to perform for Pakistan team and help it achieve new heights. I want to become number one all-rounder in all three formats of the game and it is my utmost priority to deliver when it matters the most.”

He said besides Sarfraz Ahmed, Kevin Pieterson and Shane Watson are also very supportive and always come to him and guide well. “I always enjoyed while playing under Sarfraz’ captaincy, who always demand 100 percent, as he always leads from the front and never compromises on second best. When likes of KP and Watson are around, things are very simple and one learns a lot. Their presence is a source of great inspiration not only for me but also for all teammates and obviously, we are all playing as unit and gathering momentum.”

Nawaz said: “Now things are smooth and everybody in the team is hungry and want to contribute, that is what we were missing in the first few matches, but now we are back on track. The way team owner Nadeem Omar is involved is really amazing and it puts a new lease of life in all of us. Now we are fully focused on first grabbing a place in the semifinals and then the mega final.

“It is in Karachi, so we all want to win the title and go one step better. It was sheer disappointment in the first two seasons, as despite reaching the final and playing superb cricket, we fell short at last hurdle, but this year, I believe we will earn glory and win the coveted trophy,” Nawaz concluded.