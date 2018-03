LAHORE - Punjab Government has issued Rs 900 million funds to Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) for the vocational training of 200,000 needy students in various courses across the province. The Punjab government sources told APP that these courses would be offered in health, industry ,agriculture and automobile sectors. The PVTC would offer these courses in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), Unicef and British councle, sources addeed.