NOWSHERA VIRKAN-Mismanagement and officials' negligence are the main features at Nowshera Virkan Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Patients are inconvenient as the hospital does not even have requisite medicines.

The report of a survey conducted by this correspondent reveals that majority of the patients are forced to purchase medicines from medical stores instead from the hospital's drug store. Residents of Nowshera Virkan said that hundreds of people from across the tehsil came to the hospital for treatment on daily basis. They said that the biggest problem in the hospital was that doctors preferred working at their private clinics during the working hours at the public hospital.

"The second problem is the acute shortage of medicines," they said, and adding "shortage of medicines is multiplying the problems of patients, especially the poor ones." They demanded the health authorities provide medicines at the hospital and bind the doctors perform duty at hospital during working hours.