ISLAMABAD - National Highway Authority (NHA) has sought applications for consultancy services for review and updation of design and supervision for construction supervision for Dera Ghazi Khan Northern Bypass.

An official of NHA told APP that construction of the bypass was imperative keeping in view the increasing traffic flow coming from the Karachi Port on the Indus Highway (N-55) and passing through D G Khan city, he said. D G Khan city, situated at the junction of the Indus Highway and the National Highway (N-70), is the central point of four provinces, with traffic coming from all sides, the official said.

He said that stone-crushing plants built along the National Highway and the DG Khan Cement Factory generate big flow of heavy traffic for the supply of crushed stone, sand and cement to southern Punjab and other parts of the country. He said that frequent blockage of heavy traffic on N-75 that passes through the heart of the city, much to the inconvenience of both the commuters and the city residents has become a matter of routine.

The bypass will solve the traffic congestion and ensure uninterrupted traffic movement, besides reducing travel time and accidents.

He said that the provision of better road facility for the inhabitants of the area will surely lead to more employment opportunities and better living standards of the people.

It is worth a mention that NHA executive board in November last year approved PC-1 for the construction of the Dera Ghazi Khan Northern Bypass worth Rs4.24 billion.

Four major bridges at Vador Nullah, Katchi Canal, DG Khan Canal and Manka Canal, as well as a flyover at the DG Khan-Kashmore railway crossing are also part of the project with a completion timeframe of 18 months, he said.