LAHORE - Pakistan Air Force lifted the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Veterans’ Golf Championship 2018 trophy held here at PAF Skyview Golf & Country Club.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, the air chief said that this event reflects continued commitment of Pakistan Air Force for the promotion of sports. He also thanked the organizers and sponsors for arranging such an excellent event for the veterans of Pakistan Air Force. In the end, the chief guest awarded trophies and prizes to the winners.

In the senior serving officers’ category, Air Marshal Asim Zaheer, Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad and Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan took away the first, second and third net prizes respectively, while first, second and third gross prizes were picked up by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Air Vice Marshal Amir Masood and Major General Shahid Mehmood. The prize for max par was lifted by Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Gul and prize for maximum birdies was won by Air Vice Marshal Salman Ahsen Bokhari. Prize for the longest drive was won by Mian Waheed ud Din, Secy Forests.

In amateur category, Air Commodore Jawad Zafar Chaudhry, Group Captain M Awais Mirza and Group Captain Aqeel Tahir picked up the first, second and third net prizes while first, second and third gross prizes were taken away by Air Commodore Imran Ahsen Ali, Air Commodore M Ikram-ul-Haq Noor and Group Captain Rana Iftikhar respectively. The prize for the longest drive was won by Group Captain Muhammad Shahid Afzaal and nearest to pin by Air Commodore Ghulam Mustafa Khan Niazi. The prize for max par was lifted by Group Captain Hassan Faisal and prize for maximum birdies was won by Air Commodore Rana Mustafa Anwar.

In the guest category, Mr Aftab, Colonel Younas and Mr Khawaja Haider Lateef picked up the first, second and third net prizes while first, second and third gross prizes were taken away by Colonel Asif, Mr Umer Javed and Mr Mir Maaz respectively. The prize for the longest drive was won by Colonel Amir Hassan and nearest to pin by Mr Adeel Ahmed Sheikh.

In the veterans’ category, Group Captain (r) Khalid Mehmood, Air Vice Marshal (r) Fawad Younis Hussain and Air Marshal (r) M Farooq Qari won the first, second and third net prizes, while the prizes for first, second and third gross went to Air Vice Marshal (r) Hassan Raza, Wing Commander (r) Ishrat Nishat Khokhar and Squadron Leader (r) Saifullah Goraya respectively.

The longest drive was hit by Group Captain (r) Atiq Ahmed Chaudhry and nearest to pin by Group Captain (r) Ahmed Shajee Hashmi. The prize for max par was lifted by Wing Commander (r) Asad Mehmood Ali and prize for maximum birdies was won by Wing Commander (r) Mir Pervez Saeed.