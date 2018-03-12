ISLAMABAD - A Pakistani flotilla comprising Pakistan Navy Ship HIMMAT and Pakistan Maritime Security Ship BASOL has arrived in Doha to participate in Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition (Dimdex-18).

Pakistan Navy spokesperson said on Sunday that the Pakistani flotilla was headed by Commodore Muhammad Faisal Abbasi who was the mission commander and was currently commanding the 25th destroyer squadron of the Pakistan Navy.

Both the ships are undertaking their maiden overseas deployments after induction in the Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).

The PNS Himmat is an Azmat Class Fast Attack Craft built in Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW) and equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors.

It is also fitted with indigenously developed Harbah Missile System and can perform variety of roles/tasks in multi-threat scenarios.

The PMSS BASOL is a HINGOL Class Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) that has been built in China and fitted with the state-of-the-art systems for maritime surveillance. The ship has been optimised to conduct maritime policing and the search and rescue roles effectively.

The Pakistan Navy regularly participates in the event with latest and indigenously constructed platforms.

The international exhibition hosts large number of navies/security agencies from around the globe on biennial basis.