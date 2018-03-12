Islamabad - Dr Faisal Cheema, belonging to the rural areas of Wazirabad, was awarded $4 million in funding from Brockman Medical Research Foundation, USA to lead cutting-edge research on heart transplantation, a statement issued here on Sunday stated.

Dr Cheema is currently a faculty member at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Heart Institute in Houston. He also worked for establishment of Committee for Young Physicians within Association of Physicians of Pakistani-descent of North America. He continues to collaborate with Aga Khan University, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology, National University of Medical Sciences and others, the statement said.