OKARA-The poor and helpless parents came on road to sell their kidneys for the treatment of their son suffering from a mysterious disease here the other day.

Talking to The Nation, Ghulam Nabi, resident of Fakhar Town said that his son Ali Ahmad Johar, 12, has been suffering from a strange disease. He said that he and his wife have spent all their savings on his treatment but condition of the kid did not improve. "We have now turned penniless," he regretted and appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address extend financial support for the treatment of their son. He also sought financial help from the philanthropists for the treatment of his son.

WOMAN ABDUCTED, RAPED AT GUNPOINT

A woman was allegedly abducted at gunpoint, raped and thrown at a deserted place by suspects here the other day.

The rape victim, resident of 54/2L village was waiting for conveyance at local bus stop to travel to the city. Meanwhile, a man came out of a car stopped next to her. He pointed a pistol at her, asking her to get onto the car and she found no other way but to 'obey' him. He then drove her to a house in the city where he allegedly raped her while his accomplices kept guard.

Later, the accused drove off the woman to a deserted place near the city bypass and threw her there. The Saddr police registered a case against Wasim, Abdul Aziz and Mazharul Haq under Section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code.