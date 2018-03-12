LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Sunday said that results of the Senate elections have proved that the PML-N is the largest political party of the country and will also win coming Senate chairman, deputy chairman and general elections, 2018.

Talking to APP, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Nasir Iqbal Bosal said that results of the Senate elections were the writing on the wall for the leaders of the politics of lies and conflicts.

He hoped the PML-N would clearly win chairman and depty chairman election being held on March 12, adding it would sweep the 2018 general polls with more majority than in the 2013 elections.

He said that the PML-N would be triumphant in the court of masses during general elections, 2018.

Senator Saud Majeed said that the PML-N cannot be expelled from the hearts of the people through lies, adding politics of sit-ins and disorder had been defeated and such politics have no place in the country.

MPA Pir Ghulam Farid said that PTI would face a major setback in the next general elections as its government in KP had done nothing for the people's welfare.

He said that no opponent can put finger at development projects carried out by PML-N government, adding destinations become easy when one moves on with honesty, passion and determination.

"The last four years of PML-N government is the story of these pure emotions", he added. He further said that political elements, who obstructed development and prosperity through their negative politics had been fully exposed.

Farid said that PML-N government would win the next elections because it had served the people selflessly.