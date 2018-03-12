KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said newly formed party is not against any political force of the country and PSP leadership would support any political party which comes out with a motive to put Pakistan on path of progress and prosperity.

Kamal expressed these views while talking to media men at Pakistan House after holding meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) delegates here on Sunday. PSP leader Anis Qaim Khani, Anis Adovcate, Raza Haroon, Ashfaque Mangi and other were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, PML-F delegation led by party chief Syed Sadruddin Shah Rashdi called on with party chairman Mustafa Kamal and Anis Qaimkhani.

During the meeting various issues including Senate polls and current political situation of the country came under discussion.

Later during interaction with media person, Kamal said that party ideology is not based on enmity and it supports every democratic agenda of any political forces being carried out for the prosperity of the country. Holding Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) responsible for the destruction of entire province and especially the urban region, PSP chairman said that provincial ruling party looted the money from both hands and also gave chance to its ally partner to do the rest through corruption.

PSP took the decision to vote PML-Functional candidate as party new think to support the corrupt those ruined the province in their rule of the last ten years. Today more than 7million children of the province were deprived of education while lack of medical facilities, drinking water and unemployment has increased the miseries of the people. PSP will not vote or support the people those were responsible for the destruction of mega city-Karachi, he added.

Speaking on the occasion PML-F Chief said that party candidate Muzaffar Shah was announced victorious due to the support of PSP. He said that party is in contact with PSP leadership and hopeful a strategy would be designed in the next general election with efforts to the eliminate the impression of urban and rural region of province.

Meanwhile, PSP leaders held a party meeting regarding the demarcation of electoral constituencies at PSP’s Central Secretariat Pakistan House. During the meeting party leaders and office bearers were briefed about the details of the new constituencies while the participants also reviewed the reservations and concerns regarding the constituencies.

PSP leader Dr Saghir Ahmed who chaired the meeting on the occasion came up with assessment that the population of Urban areas of Sindh shown in the Census is less than the actual population while the demarcation of electoral boundaries on the basis of these results were not acceptable.

Condemning the approval of demarcation of new constituencies in province on the basis of initial results of the Census by Chief Minister of Sindh, Dr Sagheer said that PSP rejects the constituencies based on initial outcome of Census. It unconstitutional and illegal act and seems like a pre-electoral rigging, he added.

He further informed that the after consultation with legal experts a committee has been formed to the raise the issue at every constitutional and legal forum whereas the party would also take onboard other political parties, associations, businessmen and NGOs seeking support against the injustice.