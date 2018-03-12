HAFIZABAD-PTI was determined to ameliorate the condition of the poor and working class after coming to power, district leader of PTI Mehdi Hassan Bhatti said.

Addressing the workers at District Secretariat of PTI on Darbar road, he criticised the anti-poor policies of the government which had made the lives of common man absolutely miserable. The PTI would eliminate poverty, hunger and disease after coming to power, he said. He called upon the workers to forge unity and join PTI to mitigate their sufferings. He expressed his hope that PTI would defeat the rulers in the upcoming general elections.

On the other side, a local PML-N leader said that the victory of PML-N candidates in the recently held by-elections and Senate election has exposed its rivals and it has been proved beyond an iota of doubt that after the ouster of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, graph of the party has been further increased. during the forthcoming general election the PML-N candidates would silence its rivals once for all by inflicting crushing defeat.

While addressing workers, District PML-N leader Haji Amjad Parvez Chatha said that the PTI chief Imran Khan should not make false propaganda and negative thinking and should work for the betterment of the masses and progress of the country otherwise he would be vanished from political arena after the general elections.