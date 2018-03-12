KASUR-Multifarious problems being confronted by the residents of various areas across the city show the poor performance and apathy of all departments working under Kasur Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC).

According to a survey report conducted by The Nation, Kasur depicts the look of a waste dump. Garbage heaps and sewage accumulation have defaced the district. Trash piles have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, threatening malaria, dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. Sanitary workers are rarely witnessed performing duty. People lack potable water. Filtration plants established to provide clean drinking water are knackered. People are forced to buy water for drinking and cooking meals.

Rickshaw drivers, on the other hand, protest against unnecessary increase in parking fee. They have submitted complaints to the TMC higher-ups but in vain.

All this has been happening under the nose of TMC Chairman Ayaz Ahmed Khan. Even the PML-N councillors are against the alleged 'corruption' of their municipal committee chairman. In a press conference, PML-N councillors including Javed Akhtar, Ahmed Anees Sheikh, Mehr Allah Wasaya, Malik Shafiq, Haji Hakim Ali, Ilyas Ansari and Aslam Achi alleged that the municipal committee resources were being looted with both hands on the pretext of development schemes. They regretted that there was no check by the government on release and the appropriate use of funds. They alleged that the funds allocated by the government for development schemes go into someone's pocket. They threatened to start a mass contact campaign if the government would not take action against the corrupt officials and the LB representatives.

When contacted TMC chairman Ayaz Ahmed Khan termed all the allegations levelled against him and the municipal committee higher-ups baseless. He called the councillors accusing him of corruption a gang of blackmailers which had been tarnishing the image of the party for vested interests. Deputy Commissioner Saira Umar did not bother to attend the call made to know her opinion.

Social and political figures of Kasur district appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the alleged irregularities and award stern punishment to the corrupt officials and the LB representatives.

ARREST WARRANTS

Additional District and Sessions judge Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry issued non bailable arrest warrants of sub inspector Qurban Ali for not appearing in the court to bear witness in a murder after sexual torture case. The judge ordered the RPO Sheikhupura Range and the Kasur DPO to arrest the sub inspector and produced him in the court being handcuffed. The judge also issued show cause notice to the Saddr police SHO (legal), and DSP legal and DSP Saddr circle for not appearing in the court despite repeated summons in the same case.

Newborn found dead; man shot

injured over property row

A newborn baby was found dead while a man was shot at and injured over property row in a separate incident here the other day.

According to Kot Radha Kishan police, a man was shot at and injured critically over a property dispute in Pimar Autar. The police said that Wajid Ali Gujjar and Aslam Gujjar, both were relatives, had been locked in enmity over some property dispute since long. The other day, the former opened fire on the latter, leaving him with critical injuries. Aslam was rushed to hospital for medical treatment. The police registered an FIR against the accused and launched investigation.

In another incident, a newborn was found dead near the bank of a canal at Chak 45 Pidhana. According to Sarai Mughal police, some passersby had spotted the dead body of a newborn and informed the police. The police rushed to the spot, took the body into custody and launched investigation.