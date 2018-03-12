MANDI BAHAUDDIN-A prize distribution ceremony of Rangers Public School & College was held at Rangers Hall here.

Principal Lt-Col (r) Rana Maqsood briefly touched upon the academic achievements and provision of improved facilities for the students and faculty members.

He said last year, 24 students secured 90 percent or above marks in Intermediate examinations. There are 20 Rangers' colleges at different cities across Punjab and 10 students from these colleges, showing excellent academic performance, were awarded cash reawards of Rs30,000 each while six of them were the students of Mandi Bahauddin Rangers College, he said.

In debate competition at Punjab level held at Lahore, three students from that college participated and captured third position. They were also awarded a trophy.

The chief guest gave away cash awards to students. The commandant also presented awards to faculty members. Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest congratulated students for showing excellent performance. He also extended greetings to the teachers and parents.

He said for better grooming of students parental cooperation was essential. He hoped that in future the cooperation between teachers and parents would continue to enable the students to further achieve higher standards in academics.

It was earnest endeavour of the college administration to maintain suitable environment for the promotion of education and extracurricular activities, he said.