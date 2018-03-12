Islamabad - In order to provide comfortable travelling facility to the residents, a shuttle service for Rawat and Koral Chowk to new Islamabad Airport will be started next month on trial basis, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Khalid Yameen Satti revealed.

The secretary said that a private company had been selected through proper bidding process for the service. The company will run buses on the 35-kilometres-long route and make arrangements to provide high quality, safe and comfortable service for the people, he said.

He said that the company had been directed to start the service while the fares for different stops on the route would be finalised later.

The secretary said that after every five kilometres distance, proper bus stations would be established for the facilitation of the commuters. He further said that the company had proposed Rs30 fare from one station to other with monthly cards at a cost of Rs2,500 for the regular commuters.

To a question, he said that the RTA was taking action against transporters involved in overcharging passengers travelling on various routes in Rawalpindi as fares of public service vehicles had not been revised yet.APP