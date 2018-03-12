Dubai - Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Australia all-rounder Shane Watson helped Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets in a last over finish in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League on Saturday at Dubai.

Electing to field, the Gladiators did well to restrict the Zalmi's to a modest total of 157/5 from their quota of 20 overs. Peshawar lost Kamran Akmal for 5 in the very first over. But Mohammad Hafeez and Dwayne Smith then forged a 56-run stand to help Peshawar recover. But just as Smith was looking dangerous, Watson removed the West Indian one shy of his fifty in the ninth over. Hafeez then looked to build a partnership with Riki Wessels but eventually fell for a 26-ball 31 in the 12th over.

They lost two more wickets and were staring at a low total until captain Darren Sammy came and clobbered the bowling around to take their score past 150. The West Indian finished with 36 off 19 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes. Watson was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/26 from his four overs.

Coming in to chase, Watson and Asad Shafiq gave Quetta a good start but the latter fell for a slow 11-ball 9 in the fifth over. Watson added a few more but fell in the eighth over leaving the Gladiators in a spot with the score on 54/2 from 7.2 overs. Kevin Pietersen however, was unfazed and looked to attack the bowling but Liam Dawson removed his countryman for 21 to further peg Quetta back. Wahab Riaz then got the wicket of Rameez Raja and the concern only grew on the faces of the Gladiators fan. But their captain came to their rescue. Sarfraz came in and steadied the ship first and then attack the bowling and was ably supported by Rilee Rossouw as they chased down the total in the last over. The duo stitched together an unbeaten stand of 74 runs to take Quetta home.

Sarfraz top-scored for the Gladiators with an unbeaten 45 from 31 balls. Hasan Ali (1/25 from 4) was the most successful bowler for Zalmi. With the win, the Gladiators moved to the top of the table, with 10 points from 8 games. Peshawar on the other hand stayed fifth with six points from equal number of matches.

Scoreboard

peshawar zalmi

quetta gladiators

M Hafeez c Watson b Laughlin 31

Kamran Akmal b M Nawaz 0

D Smith c Pietersen b Watson 49

R Wessels not out 31

Khushdil Shah c Hasan b Rahat Ali 4

L Dawson c M Nawaz b Watson 2

D Sammy not out 36

EXTRAS: (lb 3, w 1) 4

TOTAL: (5 wckts, 20 overs) 157

FOW: 1-5, 2-61, 3-89, 4-95, 5-101.

BOWLING: M Nawaz (3) 4-0-38-1, Anwar Ali 2-0-6-0, B Laughlin 4-0-33-1, Hasan Khan 2-0-21-0, Rahat Ali 4-0-30-1, SR Watson 4-0-26-2.

Asad Shafiq c Hafeez b Hasan Ali 9

S Watson c Kamran b Umaid Asif 37

K Pietersen c Kamran b Dawson 21

Rameez Raja (2) c Sammy b Wahab 9

R Rossouw not out 30

Sarfraz Ahmed not out 45

EXTRAS: (b 4, lb 2, w 1) 7

TOTAL: (4 wcksts, 19.2 overs) 158

FOW: 1-30, 2-54, 3-69, 4-84

BOWLING: LA Dawson 4-0-38-1, Umaid Asif 4-0-26-1, Hasan Ali 4-0-25-1, Wahab Riaz 4-0-26-1, M Asghar 3-0-32-0, DR Smith 0.2-0-5-0.

TOSS: Quetta Gladiators

UMPIRES: Tim Robinson, Ahmed Shahab

TV UMPIRES: Rashid Riaz

RESERVE UMPIRE: Khalid Mahmood

MATCH REFEREE: Roshan Mahanama