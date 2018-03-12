HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday condemned the incident of hurling shoes at former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Such a violent act was against moral and Islamic values, he said talking to newsmen after offering condolences to the family of deceased leftist leader Jam Saqi at his residence here in Qasimabad. Responding to a question about the mechanism of filing objections to the delimitation of constituencies, Murad Shah said the provincial government would request the Election Commission of Pakistan to facilitate the people.

He said according to the rules the objections would have to be filed at the ECP’s head office.–APP

To another query about the reaction of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) over Sindh Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018, he said the law was passed after thorough consultation. “We consulted the vice chancellors and teachers association (FAPUASA) before legislating the law,” he claimed.

The chief minister said the FAPUASA’s representatives, who were opposing the amendment bill, had perhaps not read the draft.

Murad Shah said the provincial government was looking into the demands of protesting paramedics of the government hospitals.

He paid tribute to Jam Saqi for standing against the military dictators – Gen Ayub Khan and Gen Ziaul Haq.”Saqi dedicated his entire life for democracy and rights of the labourers and peasants,” he added.

The chief minister was accompanied by provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro and local leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).