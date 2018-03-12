ISLAMABAD - Business community of the capital city here on Sunday urged the government to form a reconciliation committee under the aegis of chamber to settle rent disputes of traders.

Addressing a rally of traders taken out to press for promulgation of new rent control law in Islamabad, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Naveed said that the incidents of forced evictions of traders from shops due to rent disputes have recently increased in the federal capital that have created great concerns in the trading community.

He said the absence of a new rent law was giving rise to such incidents and called upon the government to arrange early promulgation of rent control act in Islamabad save the traders from further problems.

He assured that ICCI would all support moves for early promulgation of rent control act in Islamabad to facilitate the growth of trade activities.

Muhammad Ajmal Baluch, President, Anjuman-e-Tajiran Islamabad said that in consultation with all stakeholders, an amended bill of a balanced rent control act for Islamabad was prepared and presented in the National Assembly.

He said the delay in its enactment was creating frustrations in the trading community and urged the government for getting the bill passed from parliament without wasting further time to resolve this major once for all.