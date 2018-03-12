OKARA-A tutor was nabbed for sexually abusing a girl student repeatedly at his house in Latifabad, the girls' mother alleged.

Widow Shabnam Bibi of Rahim Karim Town used to leave her 12-year-old daughter at the house of Umair at Latifabad. On the day Shabnam left her at the house of the tutor and returned home. Later, she recalled that she had left the keys of her house with her daughter. So, she returned to obtain the key. When she entered the house of Umair there was no one in the house. She went upstairs and saw in a room that Umair was sexually abusing her.

On seeing the widow, the accused escaped. Later, she got a case registered with the A Division police station. The girl said that he had repeatedly raped her forcedly. He had not only made his video film but got his got her signature on a white paper, she said.

He had threatened the girl that if she told her secret to any one, he would put her video on the Facebook. However, the police had arrested Umair while FIR would be registered after medico-legal report of the girl.

CEREMONY: Dozens of Pakistan People's Party women workers attended a ceremony held at Okara Press Club to observe International Women's Day. PPP women wing District president Madam Fouzia and Secretary General Khalida Bibi led the participants carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans regarding the rights of the women. It was demanded that the government must establish separate counters in different public offices to listen to the women's grievances.

Man sexually abuse neighbour's son



SAMBRIAL-A man allegedly sexually assaulted his neighbour's minor child here on Sunday.

According to the Sambrial Police, Khalida Bibi, resident of Sambrial city alleged that her eight-year-old son Kashif was playing in the street. In the meantime her neighbour Aftab took the child his rooftop on some pretext where he sexually assaulted the child. The woman claimed accidentally went upstairs and found the neighbour abusing the minor. Aftab fled away after spotted mother of the minor. The police have registered a case against the accused.