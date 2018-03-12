LAHORE - Two factory workers were killed and three woundedwhen a powerful explosion shook a small industrial unit in Shahdara on early Sunday. Rescue workers said two of the five victims died on the spot. Three injured workers were rushed to a hospital where the condition of one of them was said to be serious. One of the victims told rescue workers that they were busy in cutting iron plates when a gas cylinder exploded, all of a sudden. The deceased persons were identified by police as Younis and Irfan. Another three workers Ishtiaq, Shahswar, and Abid Hussain were admitted to a hospital with multiple injuries.