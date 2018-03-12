ISLAMABAD - Security forces conducted intelligence-based operations (IBOs) on terrorists suspected hideouts in Mastung, Pashin, Khad Kacha and Sibi. According to Inter Services Public Relations press release (ISPR) issued here on Sunday, a total of two terrorists were apprehended. Cache of arms and ammunition including prepared improvised explosive devices (IEDs), explosives, rockets and ammunition of different caliber recovered.
Two terrorists held in Operation Raddul Fasaad
RELATED NEWS
Top Stories
comments powered by Disqus