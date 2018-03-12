ISLAMABAD - The Average prices of 15 essential items increased during the week ended on March 8, 2018 as compared to the previous week.

According to data of Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week under review released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the average prices of 08 items registered decrease, while that of 30 items remained unchanged. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups.

The items, which registered increase in their prices during the week under review as compard to the previous week included chicken farm (5.3%), garlic (1.7%), washing soap (1.16%), bananas (0.97%), sugar (0.87%), tea (0.78%), lawn printed (0.77%), red chilly powder (0.34 %), vegetable ghee (0.2%), mutton (0.2%), cooking oil (0.19%), gur (0.16%), rice basmati (0.16%), and pulse masoor (0.08%).

The items, which registered decrease in prices included potatoes (3.37%), onions (2.69%), tomatoes (2.42%),

LPG cylinder (1.57%), eggs farm (0.66%), pulse moong (0.62%), pulse gram (0.51%), and pulse mash (0.21%).

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included wheat, wheat flour, rice

itti-6, bread plain, beef, fresh milk, curd, powdered milk, mustard oil, salt powder, cooked beef, cooked pulses,

tea prepared, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, georgett, gents shoes, ladies shoes, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood whole, electric bulb, match box, petrol, Hi Speed Diesel, telephone local call, and bathing soap.