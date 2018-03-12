KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said that women of Pakistan are full of abilities and competing with men in every field.

This he said while talking at an award distribution ceremony organised by Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Karachi at Governor House. Renowned women working in various fields were present on the occasion, which included Women Chamber Executive members Ghazala Saifi, Rukhsana Abbas, Naheed Haroon, Farida Qureshi, Amna Faraz.

The Sindh governor said that Pakistani women have proven their worth in the fields of medicine, administrative services, accountancy, banking, business, entrepreneurship, social work and politics by working with devotion and dedication. Whole nation is proud and thankful to their contributions, which helped Pakistan to move forward, he opined.

While expressing his concern over the considerable number of women opting not to work after getting a professional degree, Governor Sindh said that according to a study only 20 per cent of women work after getting a professional degree. This is very alarming and matter of grave concern and we all should create awareness about the importance of this issue, he added. He said we must encourage and motivate women to contribute towards national progress by working in their chosen field.

The governor said that it was essential for the progress and prosperity of the Country that every professional should work irrespective of its gender. Madar-i-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, Bilquess Edhi, Asma Jhangir, Begum Ranna Liaquat Ali Khan, Akram Khatoon and many others are beacon of light for women as their contributions towards the Country are enormous, he added.

The governor further said that it was very encouraging to note that large number of women are setting up their own businesses and working as entrepreneur and startups. WCCI has done a great job by assembling various renowned women personalities here today and by recognizing their services, more and more women would follow in their footsteps.

Later, Governor Sindh distributed awards to renowned women of various fields including Florence Villers, Saadia Naveed, Tasneem Ahmer Abbas, Munavar Shakir, Momina Duraid Sophia Saifi, Dr Iffat Yazdani, and Akram Khatoon who was given life time achievement award.