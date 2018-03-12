This refers to the letter ‘Fruits of Zia legacy’ (March 8) by Malik Tariq. The writer has aptly commented ‘Zia died but his legacy managed to survive’. Very true indeed. The writer forgot to mention that Nawaz Sharif is a product of martial law, a protégé of Gen Zia and a living testimony to his mentor’s legacy. Gen Zia’s shadows continue to fall on the nation with the prevalent political mayhem created by his disciples while the noose gets tightened around those who looted the nation.

MAJEED,

Karachi, March 9.