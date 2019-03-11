Share:

ISLAMABAD-Women parliamentarians maintained record of consistently surpassing reasonable performance expectations during the year 2018-2019 in parliamentary business, Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) said in a report released on Monday.

Female lawmakers constitute 20 percent of the Parliament – 69 in the National Assembly and 20 in the Senate.

They sponsored 53 percent (39 out of 74) private members’ bills, 27 percent (27 out of 100) resolutions, 47 percent (51 out of 108) calling attention notices, and 32 percent (561 out of 1772) questions in both Houses of the Parliament, the report stated.

Moreover, they also initiated 40 percent (4 out of 10) proposals for amendments to the parliamentary rules of procedure and 39 percent (41 out of 104) motions for debate on issues of public importance.

They initiated around 30 percent of the parliamentary interventions singly or in partnership with other women while also partnered an additional three percent business with their male colleagues. On an average, each female lawmaker in National Assembly sponsored 8 agenda items in comparison to 3 items by each male lawmaker. However, in the Senate, they sponsored 7 agenda items as compared to 8 items by their male colleagues.

Besides agenda contribution, female lawmakers also actively participated in the debates on scheduled business and in raising points of order and matters of public importance. Around 62 percent female lawmakers – 46 percent of female MNAs and 90 percent of female Senators – contributed to the discussions and debates during the parliamentary proceedings.

An analysis of the official attendance records of National Assembly and Senate illustrates that female lawmakers are more regular in attendance than their male colleagues.

On an average, each female Member of the National Assembly (MNA) attended 83 percent of the Lower House sittings while each Senator attended 64 percent of the Senate sittings.

The male MNAs and male Senators attended 70 percent and 57 percent sittings of their respective House. Similarly, each NA sitting witnessed around 70 percent of the female MNAs in attendance as compared to 60 percent male MNAs. In the Upper House, each sitting had 83 percent female senators and 71 percent male senators present in the House.

However, despite female lawmakers’ remarkable contributions to agenda, their business suffered from neglect in the Lower House.

The analysis of the legislative records suggests the bills initiated by female lawmakers were less likely to be taken up in the House as compared to those sponsored by male lawmakers as only a quarter (five out of 19) of the female-sponsored bills passed the first reading stage in comparison to 58 percent (seven out of 12) male sponsored bills.