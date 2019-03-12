Share:

LAHORE - The capital city police during a crackdown arrested 282 accused involved in drug related activities during the last nine weeks. The police recovered 12 kg heroin, 79 kg opium, 668 kg hashish and more than 2.5 kg crystal methamphetamine (ice) from the accused, whereas the police also arrested three foreigners involved in sale and purchase of drugs, said a spokesman for police here on Monday. He said that DIG Operations Lahore Waqas Nazir had constituted special police teams to take action against drug pushers. The crackdown against drug pushers would continue, he added.