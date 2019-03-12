Share:

LAHORE - Finally, the much-awaited pre-budget debate took place in Punjab Assembly yesterday. Secretary Finance Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh sat in the officially gallery to take notes. Director Budget and a Deputy Secretary were also there to assist him.

Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdum Hashim Jawan Bakht initiated the debate. Leader of the Opposition Hamza Shahbaz Sharif spoke from opposition’s side.

Ironically, for about half an hour before the House was adjourned for prayer break, there was hardly anything in the discussion the Finance babus could take note of. They kept holding the pens firmly in their hands for long, but the words and phrases which kept buzzing in their heads throughout the debate were loaded with political material.

It was so because the speeches made by the Finance Minister and the Opposition leader could hardly be described as budget speeches. The debate was meant to seek suggestions from the legislators to be incorporated in the new budget.

If Hamza Shahbaz spoke about the 10-year performance of his father’s government, the Finance Minister focused on the new initiatives taken by the PTI government in the last six months. They hardly uttered a word on the new budget plan. Speaker Parvez Elahi also took it as an opportunity to talk about the good plans he had initiated as Chief Minister Punjab between 2002 and 2007.

The second part of this so-called pre-budget debate which resumed after the prayer break was marred by the usual hullabaloo. Finding him helpless to restore order in the House, Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari adjourned the sitting till Tuesday morning. Nobody seemed in a mood to speak on this dry subject sitting beyond 8 pm.

But this happened mainly because Speaker Parvez Elahi left the House in the middle of the proceedings leaving Waris Kallu of the PML-N at the mercy of Deputy Speaker and the Law Minister. Both did not treat him well.

The trouble started when the Deputy Speaker did not allow Mr Kallu to speak saying his name was not there in the list of legislators who were to take part in the discussion. Kallu insisted that Parvez Elahi had given him the floor before leaving the podium. It was after a lot of pleading that he was allowed to speak.

But by the time he got the floor, Mr Kallu had perhaps lost track of what had planned to say on the upcoming budget. Instead of giving suggestions, he started talking of treatment facilities not available for his leader. Then he pointed out that certain traditions were not being adhered to in this House. He objected to Finance Ministers speech which he had delivered following a speech by the Opposition leader. Then he labeled the PTI lawmakers a new “class” of politicians which was devoid of tolerance. According to him, the Finance Minister should not have been allowed to speak after the speech made by the Opposition leader. “The Finance Minister initiates the debate and then he winds it up at the end. He has no business to speak in the middle of the debate”, Kallu remarked.

This was a red-rage to the bull for the Treasury. Law Minister admitted that Finance Minister’s speech was not in keeping with the traditions, but he tried to give it a positive spin by saying that a new but a healthy tradition has been set in the House. Kallu became even more furious hearing this. Prosecution Minister Ch Zaheeruddin also joined the fray. He had objection over the words “new class” of politicians uttered by the PML-N legislator. Now, Ch Zaheeruddin and Mr Kallu were face to face as no one was addressing to the Chair.

Interestingly, the rest of the lawmakers on two sides of the aisle did not approve of this pointless dialogue going on between a minister and a PML-N legislator. In the meanwhile, both sides resorted to funny sloganeering apparently in support of their respective firebrands.

Even the otherwise serious face Hamza Shahbaz Sharif was seen laughing over the comical atmosphere in the House. It was in this mood that the House was adjourned till Tuesday morning.