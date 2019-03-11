Share:

LAHORE-Internationally acclaimed artist, Sufi Pop and traditional folk icon of Pakistan, Arif Lohar turned up at Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

COO PSCA Akbar Nasir Khan received the celebrity and accompanied him through various sections of the IC3 while briefing him on their functions and domains. CAO Muhammad Kamran Khan also welcomed the guest and extended a pleasant company to him.

In his short address to Police Communication Officers, the artist appreciated the youth workforce for lifting up heavy responsibility of security profiling and management of the metropolis.

He urged the citizens to act responsibly abiding by the law in all situations especially when on roads and emphasized that they all must respect national resources and quit, once and for all, their condemnable sense of humor for pranking and making hoax calls on emergency helpline 15.

He also sang couple of his famous tunes such as “Jugni” to the astonished Police Communication Officers.

Later, the celebrity took part in FM 88.6 Radio Safe City live program for interaction with PSCA’s radio audience.

COO PSCA concluded this rendezvous by presenting a souvenir shield to the guest. Arif Lohar expressed his gratitude for the warmth and affection received from the authority as a whole.