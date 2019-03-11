Share:

According to the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code, the Sri Lankan cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya has been banned from all cricket for two years. This is because the former captain had refused to cooperate with any investigation conducted by ICC’s anti-corruption unit (ACU) under Article 2.4.6 of the anti-corruption code. The decision of the ICC is appreciated and it is believed that the decision will be act as a source to change the mindsets of those who are not following rules and regulations.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Kech, February 27.