FC Barcelona’s legend Captain Fantastic – Carles Puyol heads to Pakistan as part of World Soccer Stars kick off.

Carles Puyol, aka Captain Fantastic arrives Karachi on 16 March 2019 to promote football and to kick off ticket sales for World Soccer Stars.

Puyol’s arrival is timed to kick off World Soccer Stars and officially release ticket sales on Yayvo and TCS.

Carles Puyol said “Karachi I look forward to seeing you all and I am really excited to meet all my fans in Pakistan.. World Soccer Stars presents a great opportunity to celebrate the arrival of football and from what I know football is the next emerging sport in Pakistan”.

Ahmer Kunwar of TouchSky Group said, “it’s a real privilege to see the bedrock of FC Barcelona defence in Pakistan and we are proud to see him as the official face to kick off World Soccer Stars tour in 27 April in Karachi and 28 April in Lahore.”

Puyol’s visit will also involve fan engagement at Dolmen Mall in Karachi where he will meet fans and release special edition of VR headsets signed by Captain Fantastic.

For the very first time soccer and AKON in concert will be experienced in virtual reality so be there to ensure you buy your headsets before stocks run out. The headsets will be available from World Soccer Stars stands in Dolmen Mall and some lucky winners might get the golden VR headset signed by Puyol himself.

Puyol will be at Dolmen Mall at 4pm on 16 March 2019 – so Karachi be there!

Robert Head of TouchSky Group said ‘it’s a huge achievement to have Carles Puyol in Pakistan as I know how much FC Barcelona is followed across the country. He has played with Messi, Iniesta and Xavi which shows that World Soccer Stars reaching its climax – so Pakistan are you ready for April?”.

Carles Puyol Saforcada is a Spanish retired professional footballer who spent his entire career with his local childhood team FC Barcelona. Puyol is regarded as one of the best defenders and leaders of his generation. He was referred to as the ‘wall’ by his teammates due to his explosive strength, commanding air presence, intense commitment and ruggedness. The versatile defender could play on either flank but really stamped his mark globally on the centre back position.

On 16 and 17 March, Karachi will truly witness all stars from the world of music, film and now also football celebrating with the arrival of FCB Barcelona’s legend Carles Puyol to kick off World Soccer Stars.