LOS ANGELES - Binky Felstead has collaborated with Philippa Herbert to create a new jewellery line.

The 28-year-old reality star - who has 21-month-old India with her ex-boyfriend Josh Patterson - has unveiled the much-anticipated collection, which has been co-designed with the bespoke jeweller, and features a locket, birthstone bracelet and set of stunning stacking rings.

In a statement, Binky said: ‘’This is the most exciting project I have done in a very long time... I believe in it and I love the pieces.’’ The former ‘Made In Chelsea’ star has been pictured wearing Herbert’s personalised creations and recently showed off a gold necklace by the brand, which had her daughter’s fingerprint imprinted on the pendant.

She added on Instagram: ‘’I am so excited to announce the launch of my new jewellery range with Philippa Herbert the first four pieces of my collection are available to pre-order now until Mother’s Day and I’m giving you 10% off any pre-order. Head over to the website.’’