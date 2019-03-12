Share:

LAHORE - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday handed over a lost bag containing 580-gram gold ornaments worth Rs4 million to its rightful owner.

On March 9, a passenger Muhammad Mushtaq, along with his family, travelling by PK-757 to London, forgot his handbag in international departure lounge. It was taken in custody by the CAA official, Shamma Riaz, said a spokesman for the CAA.

Later, the bag was handed over to the CAA Lost & Found section.

Allama lqbal International Airport Manager Tahir Sikandar handed over the bag to Muhammad Akram, a brother of the passenger, in the presence of his team after completing formalities.