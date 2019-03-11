Share:

ISLAMABAD -Capital Development Authority will hold auction of 81 residential and commercial plots of various sizes and categories in the federal capital.

The four-day auction will commence from April 8 and conclude on April 11 at Jinnah Convention Centre.

During the auction, residential plots located in developed sectors and commercial plots located at prime locations would be auctioned.

During the first two days, residential plots located in developed sectors would be presented for auction while commercial plots of different categories including plots of Blue Area, developed marakiz, hospitals and class–III shopping centres in developed sectors would also be auctioned on April 10 and 11.

In order to ensure transparency in the matter, Capital Development Authority Board has also constituted a high-level committee to supervise the auction proceedings.

The committee would be headed by the Member Finance while Member Planning and Design, Member Estate, Deputy Director General (Law), Deputy Financial Advisor-II, Director Public Relations, Director Regional Planning, Director Urban Planning, Director Estate Management-I, Director Estate Management-II and Deputy Director Costing are members of the committee.

The committee will submit its recommendations to Capital Development Authority Board which is competent forum to approve the bids.