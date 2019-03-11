Share:

Cheating in board exams is one of the biggest and most common issues in Pakistan. Cheating was openly present in the recent exams of matriculation and intermediate. Students openly use mobiles, books, notes etc. to attempt their papers. No steps are taken against those who cheat; in fact, students cheat without fear these days, with the aid and support of their teachers.

It is crystal clear that cheating in exams destroys the futures of students. Students cheat to obtain good grades. But by the aid of cheating they can gain good grades but they can’t gain knowledge. Students who cheat will grow into dishonest and corrupt citizens.

Due to the poor education system, students cheat in exams. The education system needs to be revolutionized. The authorities should take stern steps to eradicate cheating, and improve the educational system.

ANZA HAKIM,

Karachi, February 27.