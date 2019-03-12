Share:

BEIJING - China will establish a standard system for the industrial Internet by 2020, according to a guideline jointly released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Standardization Administration.

By integrating information technology and the manufacturing iandustry, the industrial Internet will have a comprehensive and profound influence on industrial development, the guideline said.

The industrial Internet combines the Internet, platforms and security, constituting the Internet infrastructures that connect people, devices and things, according to the guideline.

To fulfil the 2020 target, China will focus on formulating technical standards for crucial elements of the industry, including Internet resource management and industrial big data.

The country has also vowed to formulate more than 100 standards and build a more integrated and open standard system by 2025, the guideline added.