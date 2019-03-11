Share:

ISLAMABAD- A 14-member delegation of China International Engineering Consulting Corp on Monday visited National University of Modern Languages where both sides vowed strengthening the working relationship

A statement said that the delegation led by director general CIECC Du Zhenli visited NUML and met DG Brig Muhammad Ibrahim.

Registrar NUML Brig (R) Raza-ul-Muneem briefed the delegation about NUML, while Dean Languages Dr Safeer Awan, Director Confucius Institute and others also attended the ceremony.

Director General NUML Brig Ibrahim in his welcoming speech said that Pakistan and China friendship was most cherished friendship and people of both the nations were proud to have such friendship.

He said that Confucius Institute Islamabad is our pride and won 4 times institute of the year award from Chinese government. Confucius Institute is playing vital role in promoting Chinese language and culture in the region, he said.

The Director General said that NUML was playing its part to promote Chinese language in the country and established a campus in Gwadar to teach Chinese to locals.

Later, Director General CIECC Du Zhenli said that visiting NUML was a wonderful experience and there were huge opportunities in which both the institutes could work together.

He said that all measures would be taken to assist Chinese language centre in Gwadar as it had huge significance regarding CPEC. Later the delegation visited Confucius Institute which is situated in NUML.